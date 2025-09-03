With a massive divisional tilt against the Green Bay Packers to open the season, the Detroit Lions will need to be hot out of the gate to have a good chance at victory. A win would start the Lions' defense of their NFC North crown on the right foot. In about 100 hours' time, Detroit will take the field. When the Lions do, rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa should be among them. Despite missing practice Tuesday with a “little bug,” Lions beat reporter Dave Birkett reported via X (formerly Twitter) that TeSlaa should be okay.

“Lions coach Dan Campbell said on @costaandjansen that rookie WR Isaac TeSlaa missed practice yesterday with ‘a little bug,'” posted Birkett on Wednesday morning. “TeSlaa expected back in the building today, Campbell said he should be OK.”

The third-round pick is slated to be a starter alongside star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Under new offensive coordinator John Morton, the Lions offense should look somewhat similar to former coordinator Ben Johnson's scheme, but with a few new wrinkles. Quarterback Jared Goff is ready to orchestrate the attack on the field. How big of an impact could TeSlaa have Week 1?

Lions offense under new leadership in 2025

While many thought that TeSlaa would have at least some role during Week 1, it's clear by his preseason performance, as well as the trade of veteran Tim Patrick, that the Lions have high hopes in the rookie. The former Arkansas Razorback has impressed throughout camp and practices as well. St. Brown and Williams will likely shoulder the majority of the passing attack early on, but TeSlaa has room to stand out.

If the rookie can do so, then it will make Morton's attack even more deadly. Goff has revitalized his career with the Lions and is considered one of the NFL's best signal callers. In addition to his top three wideouts, tight end Sam LaPorta looks to bounce back from a disappointing sophomore season. Not to mention the rushing game, and a strong offensive line. It's clear that big things are expected of the Detroit offense in 2025. Can TeSlaa, St. Brown and the rest of the unit deliver once again? If so, then this season should be even more successful than the last.