Throughout their long and storied history, the Green Bay Packers have never been known as a team that made big, splashy free agent signings. Since making the biggest free agent addition in franchise history when the Packers acquired Hall of Fame DE Reggie White in 1993, Green Bay has been reserved during the offseason. But perhaps things are changing in Wisconsin. Just last season, the Packers agreed to a four-year deal with running back Josh Jacobs. And now the team could be on the hunt for additional impact free agents.

The Packers have around $40 million in cap space this offseason, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. And that number could increase with the potential departure of star cornerback Jaire Alexander. WIth sufficient funds to make a splashy signing and a mindset that differs from typical Packers’ team building, Green Bay could get involved in the free agent market, according to Breer.

While White is the most famous – and successful – free agent the Packers have acquired, adding players in the offseason isn’t exactly foreign to Green Bay general manager Brain Gutekunst. In 2019, his season as the team’s GM, Gutekunst went on a bit of a spending spree, bolstering the defense by signing DE Za’Darius Smith, LB Preston Smith and safety Adrian Amos.

Will the Packers break with tradition and spend in free agency this offseason?

Those moves had an immediate impact as the Packers went from a 6-9-1 record in 2018 to 13-3 in 2019, winning the division and reaching the NFC Championship Game. So how will Green Bay attempt to improve the team if Gutekunst engages in a similar splurge?

Well, if you listen to Jacobs, the team needs to acquire a number one receiver this offseason. While the Packers boast a number of talented wideouts, including Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks, quarterback Jordan Love is lacking a clear cut top target, which could help elevate the team’s offense.

The Packers do appear to be in the market for a free agent WR1. Who that is exactly remains to be seen. Tee Higgins is the top free agent receiver but he’s considered likely to return to the Bengals in 2025, assuming Cincinnati can find a way to re-sign him. Veteran Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf has been linked to the team and there’s even been talk of a Davante Adams reunion in Green Bay.

If the Packers are really feeling frisky, they could add to the defensive side as well. The team has been described as the best fit for All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack.