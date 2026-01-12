With Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley getting interview requests for other teams that are potentially interested in him for a head coaching role, it seems that there is an expectation that he completed his final year with the team. As Packers head coach Matt LaFleur seems to be bracing for Hafley to get a job, star Micah Parsons feels differently about his defensive coordinator.

Parsons spoke to the media on Monday and was asked about Hafley saying that he could break the sack record, just taken by Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett. However, he would speak about Hafley at the end, saying that he “can't wait to have another year” with the coach.

“It's always great that you got a coach like that. Me and Haf [Hafley] have a great relationship, and…he's another guy. I can't wait to have another year with,” Parsons said, according to Dominique Yates.

Plus, Parsons would be asked about Hafley potentially leaving Green Bay, though he had a straightforward response.

“No, Haf ain’t going nowhere,” Parsons said.

#Packers DC Jeff Hafley said Micah Parsons will come back and break Myles Garrett's sack record.

"He's putting a lot of pressure on me, but I'm not scared of those challenges either." pic.twitter.com/HUEeseianZ — Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) January 12, 2026

Micah Parsons on what Jeff Hafley's second Paclers year would look like

With the Packers already dealing with rumors in losing LaFleur, Hafley has received requests from teams that are needing a head coach, such as the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans. However, Parsons would talk about what a Hafley defense in his second year with Green Bay would look like, as the star defensive end believes they have only done the surface level.

“I know he's going to do everything he can this offseason to put me in the best position,” Parsons said, according to Ryan Wood. “I know he's a mastermind when it comes to moving me around, and we did a lot of great things this year, I just think we just saw a glimpse.”

It remains to be seen if Hafley leaves or stays with the Packers as the team looks to improve after finishing at 9-7-1, putting them second in the NFC North.