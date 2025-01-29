The Green Bay Packers had a solid 2024 season. Green Bay finished the regular season 11-6 and made it into the NFC playoffs as a Wild Card team. Unfortunately, they got bounced in the first round by the Eagles, who represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59. Despite the disappointing finish, Packers fans have plenty to be excited about in the future.

Packers safety Xavier McKinney recently appeared on the NFL Spotlight podcast with Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. During that interview, McKinney took an opportunity to talk up his teammate Quay Walker.

“I think he's one of the best LBs in the league,” McKinney said on Tuesday. “There are a lot of things he can do that a lot of LBs can't do. … He's going to be—in the future—the best linebacker in the league. You can mark that down.”

Walker has been a productive starter for the Packers during his three-year NFL career. He has eclipsed 100 total tackles in each year of his career. Walker is also capable of generating big plays from the linebacker position, including sacks and interceptions.

However, Walker has also made some bone-headed mistakes throughout his young career. The most notable is probably shoving a member of the Lions medical staff. This happened less than a week after medical staff saved Damar Hamlin's life on Monday Night Football.

As long as Walker can clean up the mistakes, he has a bright future ahead of him.

Packers' Xavier McKinney gets real on challenge of playing in competitive NFC North

McKinney also talked about his first year in Green Bay during the same interview with Meirov.

McKinney explained what it was like to play in an incredibly competitive NFC North division in 2024.

“You got four teams that are playoff contending teams, and Super Bowl contending teams really,” McKinney said. “I think the Bears are gonna have a really good team, especially with (Ben Johnson) now … It's gonna be tough, but we accept the challenge … We can't wait to compete with these teams every year.”

The NFC North was stacked in 2024. Detroit won the division with a 15-2 record, though it came down to Week 18 to get past Minnesota at 14-3. Green Bay finished in third place at 11-6, which does not often happen for 11-win teams.

McKinney rightfully pointed out that the Bears will be a threat in the future with Ben Johnson at head coach.

The Packers will not shy away from a challenge in 2025. It will be interesting to see which player Green Bay brings in during the offseason to reload for next year.