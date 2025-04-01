The Houston Texans paid attention to their defense, signing Danielle Hunter to big money. And they traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson. So what will their seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft look like, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator?

Heading toward the 2025 season, the Texans have high hopes of being in the Super Bowl conversation. In the draft, they will be looking for help at the wide receiver and offensive line positions.

However, if they don’t get a wide receiver in Round 1, they can still help quarterback C.J. Stroud with a different weapon. And that’s why the simulator took the Texans with three premier wide receivers off the board.

Texans get TE Colston Loveland in Round 1

This would be a great grab for the Texans. Loveland can function as an extra wide receiver. He doesn’t block well, but makes up for it in the other phase of the tight end game, according to nfl.com.

Projected as a year-one starter, the 6-foot-6 Michigan product might even have Pro Bowl talent.

“Talented young tight end with the athletic ability and ball skills to become an elite talent as a pass catcher,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Colston plays the game like a big wideout, capable of separating from man coverage and making plays on all three levels. He has good play speed and runs a route tree full of branches, allowing creative play-callers to move him around as a mismatch option. His routes can be a little hurried and lacking in detail but that should change with coaching.

“He’s graceful in-air and catches the ball with good timing and strong hands. He will keep filling out his frame but is unlikely to ever become more than average as a blocker. Colston’s collection of athletic traits and catch talent creates a high ceiling with the opportunity to become a high-volume target and future Pro Bowler.”

This is a spot-on pick for the Texans.

A cornerback lands with the Round 2 pick

This might be a little risky. The Texans entered the draft needing wide receivers and offensive linemen. They’ve gone two without either of those as Darien Porter of Iowa State gets the nod.

He has starter potential and his long 6-3, 195-pound frame provides an interesting mix for the position against taller receivers.

“Sixth-year senior with elite traits and special teams talent but only one year of starting experience at cornerback,” Zierlein wrote. “Porter’s rep total is heavy on zone coverages but he has the athleticism, burst, and speed to handle more man coverage. He has excellent zone awareness with the twitch and ball skills to expand his sphere of influence.

“(Porter) uses his length to shade downfield throws but needs to get stronger to improve his press, his contest and his tackling in run support. More schooling is needed as a pattern-matcher but his athletic profile and instant impact on special teams should create more confidence in projecting Porter’s continued ascension as a CB2/CB3.”

Texans try to make good use of two Round 3 picks

If the Texans wait until the third round to get a receiver, it would be a bonus to still have Tre Harris on the board. At 6-2 and 205 pounds he has the right frame, and Zierlein tagged him as an eventual plus starter.

“Size/speed wideout who returned to school in 2024 and improved his game heading into this year’s draft,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s primarily a first- and third-level target, mixing a barrage of hitches and slants with go routes and posts. He’s fast enough to win over the top and talented with the ball in his hands to stretch short throws into longer yardage.

“(Harris’) route-running and contested-catch success both took an upturn but they still need work at the pro level. Of greater concern might be a second consecutive season of time missed due to injury. Harris might be capable of expanding his route tree a bit, but he looks locked in as an “X” receiver with big-game potential and a future home as a WR2.”

With their second pick, the Texans addressed the offensive line need by grabbing tackle Cameron Williams of Texas. He also brings a nice ceiling to the mix for a late-third-round pick.

“Williams’ blend of desirable physical traits but subpar bend and foot quickness make him a tougher pro projection,” Zierlein wrote. “The technique will likely need a full year of work to help mitigate the aforementioned deficiencies and allow his traits to speak more loudly.

“He has the potential to impose his size on lesser opponents, but more skilled combatants will have the upper hand. Williams is more mauler than a mover in the run game, while his protection consistency should improve with more work. Experience should bring out his upside, but his ceiling could be an average starting right tackle.”

Another offensive lineman grabbed in Round 5

The Texans didn’t have a fourth-round pick, but addressed their need in Round 5 with Kansas tackle Logan Brown. The simulator remained on fire for this mock draft as Brown could also develop into a starter.

“Traits-based developmental tackle with only one full season as a college starter,” Zierlein wrote. “Brown is high-cut but is unusually quick laterally and athletic in space for a player who plays so upright.

“He gets to zone-blocking landmarks and is forceful with move contact, but his pad level limits his consistency as a man-to-man blocker. His protection improved rapidly in-season, but he still needs to develop an inside-out approach with pass sets and learn to recognize rush games more quickly.”

The Texans wrapped things up with a pair of Round 7 picks. The got Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard before adding Missouri wideout Theo Wease Jr.

Overall, this has the look of a grand-slam draft for the Texans. This could be a real draft the Texans might love. Grade: A-plus.