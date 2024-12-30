The Houston Texans’ struggles continued in an embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 17. Although Houston has lost back-to-back games to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Ravens, the team is locked into the fourth seed as the AFC South champs. Now, the Texans hope the addition of wideout Diontae Johnson will spark the offense in the playoffs.

While Johnson stirred up controversy during his brief time with the Ravens, Houston’s head coach, DeMeco Ryans, is focused on the future.

“Diontae [is] a guy who has talent. He’s done it at a high level for other teams. He’s bounced around a little bit here, but as I mentioned to him, of course, it’s a clean slate starting with me,” Ryans said via Texans reporter Aaron Wilson on X.

Despite Johnson’s tumultuous stint with Baltimore, Ryans isn’t concerned. “It really doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past or what the narrative is about you. You come here and everything is a fresh start. And so we’ll see how he can help us, what he can add to our team on the field and off the field,” he added.

The Texans need WR Diontae Johnson to help kick-start the offense

Johnson started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and found success immediately. He was named a second-team All-Pro in his rookie season and reached the Pro Bowl in 2021. After landing with the Carolina Panthers in a trade before the 2024 season, Johnson was dealt to the Ravens in Week 8.

However, the sixth-year veteran failed to catch on in Baltimore. He appeared in four games, recording one reception on five targets for six total yards. After refusing to enter the Ravens’ Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore was done with the receiver. The Ravens suspended Johnson for a game and ultimately waived the wideout.

The Texans quickly claimed Johnson as the team needed to add a pass catcher after Tank Dell’s season-ending injury. While Johnson didn’t play in Houston’s Christmas Day game, he’s expected to make his Texans debut in Week 18.

Although Johnson comes with baggage, his previous issues may not be as clear-cut as assumed. The receiver has maintained close relationships with his former teammates as he was enthusiastically greeted by Ravens players before the Texans’ Week 17 matchup. And he revealed that he has lasting friendships with members of the Steelers. He's also still highly regarded in the league. The Los Angeles Chargers made a push to claim Johnson before Houston ultimately landed him.

Ryans’ clean slate outlook is the correct approach, particularly as the Texans need Johnson to help their slumping offense, which was shut out by the Ravens on Christmas.