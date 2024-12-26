The Baltimore Ravens wrecked the Houston Texans 31-2 on Christmas Day. The Week 17 beatdown landed the Ravens atop the AFC North. Now the team can clinch the division, along with a home playoff game, with a win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 18.

The Ravens took care of business during Wednesday’s game. But before the contest began, a strange scene played out between former Raven and current Texan Diontae Johnson and Baltimore’s biggest stars.

During pregame warmups, Johnson enthusiastically greeted Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and others, and his former teammates appeared to be just as excited to see him, per MLFootball on X. The sixth-year veteran shared hugs with several Ravens players, making it clear there’s no bad blood between the wideout and his ex-teammates.

The joyful reunion was unexpected after Baltimore waived Johnson just prior to the team’s Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens acquired the receiver in a trade with the Carolina Panthers earlier this season. He made his debut with the team in Week 9 but failed to establish a consistent role within the offense. In four games with the team, Johnson caught one pass on five total targets for six scoreless yards.

Lackluster production aside, the drama surrounding the wideout began when Johnson refused to enter Baltimore’s Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens suspended Johnson one game for his insubordination. After sitting out a week, he was excused from practice and it was clear the Ravens were going to move on.

Diontae Johnson remains close with former Ravens teammates

Head coach John Harbaugh was refusing to talk about Johnson and he was soon cut. The Texans were more than happy to claim the receiver off waivers after Tank Dell’s awful season-ending injury. The LA Chargers were also interested in landing the veteran.

Johnson was inactive for Wednesday’s game but he’s expected to make his debut with Houston in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans. While he’s no longer with the powerhouse Ravens, Johnson landed on his feet with the AFC South-winning Texans.

The situation in Baltimore escalated so quickly that it seemed as if fans weren’t privy to the entire story. Now, with Johnson appearing so friendly with his old Raven’ teammates, there are even more questions regarding what exactly went wrong between the organization and the player.

After joining Baltimore, Johnson faced the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh drafted the wideout in 2019 and he spent the first five years of his career with the team. Prior to the matchup, he revealed the lasting friendships he has with many Steelers players. Clearly Johnson is well liked. And his friendly pregame reunion with the Ravens only deepens the mystery of his Baltimore breakup.