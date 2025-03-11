The Houston Texans have been busy this week, and they made another important move on Tuesday afternoon as they are re-signing veteran defensive tackle Mario Edwards. Edwards has been with the Texans for just one year, but he will be back for at least a couple more as he is returning to Houston on a two-year deal worth $9.5 million.

“The #Texans have agreed to terms with DL Mario Edwards on a two-year, $9.5 million deal to return to Houston, source says,” Ian Rapoport said in a post. “His 12 starts last season were the most for him since 2017 Deal done by @RodneyEdwards24 of Innovation Sports Management.”

Mario Edwards played his college football at Florida State, and he was selected by the Las Vegas (Oakland at the time) Raiders with the 35th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Since then, he has spent three seasons with the Raiders, one season with the New York Giants, one season with the New Orleans Saints, two seasons with the Chicago Bears, one season with the Tennessee Titans, one season with the Seattle Seahawks and now one with the Texans. Edwards has been in the NFL for 10 seasons, and he has played for seven teams. He has been on the move a lot, but he will get to stay in Houston for a couple more seasons.

Edwards hasn't put up crazy numbers during his career, but he has been very consistent and productive. He turned 31 in January, but he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down yet as this past season was one of his best. Edwards was a consistent starter and impact player on defense for the Texans last season, and he did enough to earn another deal.

Last season, Edwards finished the year with 31 total tackles, three sacks, two passes defended and two fumble recoveries. He was an important part of this Texans defense, and he should be once again this season as well.

The Texans have been hard at work this week getting their roster ready for the 2025 season. This team has already made a lot of progress in each of the last two seasons as they have been to the playoffs as division champs in back-to-back seasons. Now, Houston is realizing what they need to do in order to take the next step in the postseason, and we are seeing the team make some big moves. The defense definitely needs more work than the offense, and that is what the Texans have been attacking.