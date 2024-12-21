In Week 16 of the NFL regular season, Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell made an incredible play, hauling in a 30-yard pass early in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, when coming down with the touchdown, Dell collided with receiver Jared Wayne, causing a scary knee injury for the second-year receiver coming off a broken leg in 2023.

Dell was down for a while, requiring the cart to take him off the field with an immobilization cast on his knee.

After missing five games last year, it appears like Dell could be out with another serious lower-body injury.

With Dell's injury looking as serious as it did, people all over social media showed their support, including Robert Griffin III.

“Prayers up for Tank Dell,” Griffin wrote, adding the praying hands emoji to the end of his post.

Now, when a cart is involved in injuries, it always causes reason for serious concern. Some players can walk off on their own, or even with the help of training staff. However, Dell required the cart again, which paints a scary picture similar to 2023.

Texans WR Tank Dell suffers second serious lower-body injury vs. Chiefs in Week 16

Against the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of the 2023 season, Dell broke his leg, requiring him to miss the rest of the season, almost cutting into 2024.

However, Dell started the 2024 season right on time with the Texans, though has started in just nine of the 13 games he's appeared in.

Dell was having a less productive season in 2024 than the year before, but that was somewhat expected. When the Texans added Stefon Diggs to their receiver room, Dell was expected to see a dip in his productivity. Diggs is an All-Pro receiver, whereas Dell was entering just his second season in the NFL.

So, while Dell's sophomore season wasn't as explosive as his rookie year, he was still a valuable asset to C.J. Stroud and the Texans' offense.

During the broadcast of this Texans and Chiefs Week 16 matchup, Dell's injury was reported on further, per Ian Rapoport on X.

“According to the NBC broadcast, #Texans WR Tank Dell was transported to University of Kansas Medical Center, an indication of the seriousness of care,” Rapoport wrote.

As many expected at the time, Dell's injury is expected to be serious, and this report shows just that.

In a postgame update, it was revealed that Dell dislocated his knee cap, per Rapoport on X.

“#Texans WR Tank Dell suffered a dislocated knee cap, sources say, as doctors are working to determine the damage,” Rapoport wrote. “Surgery is possible, but has not yet happened. Dell’s injury is significant, as coach DeMeco Ryans said. Not clear how significant.”

In back-to-back years, it appears Dell's season could be cut short following a severe lower-body injury.