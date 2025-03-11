The Indianapolis Colts opened their wallets and became big spenders to kick off NFL free agency week. That now includes general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay keeping a home grown talent in Indy.

The AFC South franchise inked wide receiver Ashton Dulin to a new deal, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport Monday. Dulin is agreeing to a two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million.

Dulin's signing arrives on an aggressive spending day from Ballard and company. Indianapolis swooped up cornerback Charvarius Ward, signing the Super Bowl winner to a $60 million deal. Ward leaves the San Francisco 49ers, where he won the NFC title in 2023. He also earned his first ring through the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs.

The Colts also bolstered the secondary by adding Cam Bynum. Indy signed him to a four-year, $60 million contract after a strong four-season run with the Minnesota Vikings.

But again, the Dulin signing keeps a regional talent inside the Hoosier State.

Colts WR Ashton Dulin played NCAA Division II football nearby

Dulin has delivered a unique trek to the NFL. Including playing collegiately outside of both the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) realm.

The native of Reynoldsburg, Ohio starred for Malone University — which competes at the NCAA Division II level. He established himself as a four-year starter for the Pioneers. The university is located more than four hours east of Indianapolis.

He exploded onto the Division II scene by catching 59 passes for 1,059 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Dulin even holds this claim on the campus: He played for the final Pioneers football team ever before the university discontinued the sport. Dulin finished with 61 catches for 984 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Dulin even became a two-sport star on the campus. He competed in track and field and became a Division II All-American in the 60-meter hurdles.

Dulin went undrafted in 2019 and ultimately found his way to Indy. The 27-year-old has caught 35 career receptions for 517 yards and scored four touchdowns.