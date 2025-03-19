After the Cincinnati Bengals gave lucrative contracts to the wide receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, there is many in the football world that are wondering about the future of defensive end Trey Hendrickson. The Indianapolis Colts have been a team to watch out for Hendrickson in a possible acquisition as the situation as received a clear development that puts the speculation even further.

In a new column by ESPN's NFL Nation, specifically by Stephen Holder, he revealed that Indianapolis did check in on the availability of Hendrickson. He would even say that the team “was not willing to meet” the “compensation request of a first-round pick” among other reasons.

“One thing we heard: The Colts were among the teams that checked in on the availability of Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is seeking to be traded and wants a new contract,” Holder said. “But Indianapolis ultimately decided it was not willing to meet the Bengals' initial compensation request of a first-round pick and determined that granting Hendrickson a new deal would require shedding some salary.”

Hendrickson had another productive season for Cincinnati in 2024, arguably his best as he led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 with the Florida Atlantic University produce looking for a new contract.

No clear finality in Trey Hendrickson's situation

While most are wondering about the future of Hendrickson, it does look like “talks between the two sides are ongoing” in regards to the star and the Bengals. This is even after the team signed both Chase and Higgins to big contract extensions via CBS Sports crediting The Athletic.

“The Cincinnati Bengals may be able to have their cake and eat it, too,” the outlet wrote. “Less than 24 hours after word came down the franchise is inking historic extensions with receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, it now appears Cincinnati may also be keeping another familiar face in town. The Bengals are working to retain star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, and those talks between the two sides are ongoing, according to The Athletic.”

While the Colts among other teams have been speculated in trade talks, it has also been reported that Cincinnati “have not shown an eagerness to deal him” according to Jeremy Fowler.

“There is definitely trade interest. But the Bengals have not shown an eagerness to deal him,” Fowler wrote of Hendrickson.

Still. the connections between Indianapolis and Hendrickson are there like how he played for the new defensive coordinator for the team Dennis Allen when both were with the New Orleans Saints as pointed out by Field Yates.

“Trey Hendrickson has played for two defensive coordinators in his career. Dennis Allen: 2017-2020, Lou Anarumo: 2021-2024,” Yates wrote. “This isn't to say Hendrickson would need to play for a former coach, but two that know him well are now in Chicago and Indianapolis.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with Hendrickson this offseason as it seems it wouldn't be shocking if he signs back with Cincinnati or ends up elsewhere.