The Jacksonville Jaguars are feeling great after Monday Night Football. Jacksonville pulled off a daring last-second win over Kansas City thanks to Trevor Lawrence's unlikely game-winning touchdown. The Jaguars also saw one of their young superstars take a leap forward in Week 5.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen explained that Jacksonville is still figuring out how to best use Travis Hunter.

“It’s been a work in progress that each week you're continuing to improve the schedule the operation,” Coen said on Tuesday, via The Pat McAfee Show. “I think we’re in a good place right now with how he spends his time both on the offense and defensive side during the week. And look he made the most of some unbelievable opportunities last night and really it was starting over the last few weeks. We just didn’t connect on a few, he’s been open a few times or just whatever happened it didn’t come to fruition and last night to see him go out and make the plays with the ball in his hands. Run after catch, the energy he brings, really cool to see.”

Even so, Hunter put together one of his most complete performances against the Chiefs.

He hauled in all three targets on offense for 64 receiving yards. That included an acrobatic 44-yard reception that showcased his elite receiving skills.

Hunter also contributed on defense, logging two total tackles and one pass defensed.

It will be interesting to see how Hunter's usage changes throughout the rest of his rookie season.

Stephen A. Smith praises Trevor Lawrence after Jaguars win on MNF

The Jaguars look incredibly frisky to start the Liam Coen era.

Lawrence in particular had a great game on Monday, rushing for two touchdowns. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith praised Lawrence on Tuesday after the upset victory.

“It was Trevor Lawrence's turn last night, and he answered the call. And you've got to give credit where credit is due,” Smith said via First Take.

Lawrence passed for 221 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Chiefs. It wasn't a perfect game, but he rose to the occasion in the most important moments of a huge game.

“Were you going to step up and answer the call on your home turf, in Jacksonville, on Monday Night Football, with Patrick Mahomes on the opposite side of the field?” Smith asked. “Usually that last possession is in his hands, you know, and he's willing to dictate, and he's going to dictate it… But it was Trevor Lawrence's turn last night.”

Next up for the Jaguars is a Week 6 matchup against the Seahawks.