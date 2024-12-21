In their 27-19 win over the Houston Texans in Week 16, the Kansas City Chiefs made history not seen in over 20 years, dating back to 2003. Since that 2003 season, the Chiefs have never gone undefeated at home. Well, until the 2024 season, as they went a perfect 8-0 in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Expand Tweet

In their win against the Texans, the Chiefs did what they've done all season: Beat enemies in their home stadium. Considering the atmosphere in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, it's not too surprising that this Chiefs team performs so well at home.

Now, while this is an impressive feat, the Chiefs have higher hopes for the 2024 season.

In 2003, the last time Kansas City went undefeated, they lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Peyton Manning-led Indianapolis Colts, 38-31.

And with the Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowls heading into the 2024 season, they're looking to make more significant history this season.

Chiefs eyeing first-ever Super Bowl three-peat in 2024

While the NFL has seen plenty of dynasties throughout league history, no team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row.

There have been good teams that have won once. There have even been great teams to win two Super Bowls in a row.

However, never has a team accomplished the feat of winning back-to-back-to-back Super Bowls.

Holding a 14-1 record after winning their ninth consecutive AFC West title, the Chiefs load up for a playoff run to hopefully continue making NFL history.

And while they went undefeated at home in the regular season, it looks possible that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could make history in more than one way.

It seems like each and every season, Kansas City is amidst a historic season, and if they can accomplish the highly unlikely by three-peating in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs could overtake the New England Patriots as the most impressive NFL dynasty of the 2000s.