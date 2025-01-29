The Kansas City Chiefs are once again headed to the Super Bowl as they took down the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC Championship. Head coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce are hoping to win a third straight Super Bowl, and who knows how many more chances they are going to get to capture the NFL's ultimate prize together. Kelce is 35, and he has been with Reid for so long that his head coach knows exactly what he needs.

Tight end isn't an easy position to play in football. None of them are, but Travis Kelce has certainly taken quite the beating throughout his career.

Andy Reid recently made an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and he was asked if he coaches Kelce differently because of his age. The answer is yes.

“I’d probably say yes to be honest with you because I’ve been around him for so long,” Reid said. “We’ve had him my whole duration here and drafted him. I kinda know where he’s at physically, mentally. I know what he can do in games. So we try to utilize him, which helps him because for awhile there we were banged up for a little bit and guys were trying to learn. He was being double teamed and it wasn’t as good for him. Travis would be a heck of a football coach. He’s able to get up there and explain things and teach these young guys exactly what he sees and feels.”

We all know that we aren't going to see Kelce in the league for too much longer, and it'll be interesting to see what he does when his career is over. His brother, Jason Kelce, recently retired, and he is now in the broadcasting business. The Kelce brothers have a podcast together, and it's clear that Travis has the personality to go into broadcasting as well. However, it sounds like coaching might be an option as well.

Kelce is certainly one of the best tight ends in the game, and he has a huge leadership role on this Chiefs team. Knowing the game and knowing how to lead a group of people are both major parts of being a coach, and Kelce has both of those things down.

We don't need to start thinking about that quite yet. Travis Kelce is still going strong in the NFL, and he is hoping to win yet another Super Bowl in a couple weeks.

The Eagles and Chiefs will kick off the Super Bowl at 6:30 ET on February 9th from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Chiefs are currently favored by 1.5 points.