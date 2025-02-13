The Kansas City Chiefs fell short in their attempt to make NFL history by winning three straight Super Bowl titles. After going 15-1 during the regular season, the Chiefs ran into a buzz saw as the Philadelphia Eagles delivered one of the most dominant Super Bowl performances of all time, denying Patrick the hat trick.

The Chiefs now enter an uncertain offseason with several personnel changes looming in 2025. As the organization prepares to delve into free agency, the team appears poised to bring back a former coach next season. Kansas City is expected to hire Matt House to work as a senior defensive assistant under DC Steve Spagnuolo, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz on X.

House was the Chiefs’ linebackers coach from 2019-2021. The team made two Super Bowl appearances during his tenure, defeating the San Francisco 49ers after the 2019 season and losing to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2020 campaign.

House left the Chiefs for the defensive coordinator gig at LSU under head coach Brian Kelly. He held that position for two seasons, 2022-2023, overlapping with 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. However, after a disappointing 2023 campaign, Kelly decided to start over on the defensive side of the ball, firing House and several assistant coaches.

The Chiefs hope to bolster their defense for the upcoming season

Just weeks after being dismissed by LSU, House was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars and served as the team’s inside linebackers coach for the 2024 season. Now, he’ll return to Kansas City as a defensive assistant.

While the Chiefs clearly have some work to do in order to compete with a team as stacked as the Eagles, it was made clear in the Super Bowl that the defense, led by longtime coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, isn’t a major area of concern. Kansas City managed to hold Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley to just 57 rushing yards on 25 carries. During the regular season the Chiefs were the fourth-best scoring defense in the league, allowing just 19.2 points per game.

Still, the team is facing some potential turnover as Justin Reid may have played his final game with Kansas City and star linebacker Nick Bolton could also leave via free agency. Additionally, future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce is contemplating retiring, signaling a major shift for the team.

The Chiefs must also address the offensive line, which failed to hold up to the Eagles’ relentless pass rush in the Super Bowl.

While Kansas City anticipates a number of changes this offseason following a disappointing showing in the Super Bowl, fans can expect to see the Chiefs right in the thick of playoff action again next season. As long as the team has Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, they have a chance.