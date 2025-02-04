The Kansas City Chiefs are incredibly close to making NFL history. Kansas City is one win away from becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The Chiefs owe a great deal of their recent success to the elite play of Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in on a trajectory to become the great of all time. Mahomes revealed on Monday that this is something he does not normally think about.

“No, I'm just trying to be the greatest Patrick Mahomes that I can be,” Mahomes said at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night via NFL.com. “I mean, that's obviously a goal of anyone's, is to be the greatest at their profession, but in order to do that, you have to be the greatest that you can be every single day, and if that's on the field and the work ethic I put in or off the field in the father and husband that I am, I'm gonna try to be the greatest in that way, and whenever I'm done with football, if I leave everything out there the way that I feel like I have so far, as far as effort and mentality, I'll be happy with the results and I'll let others talk about who the greatest is of whatever profession that is.”

Mahomes may not think about his legacy much, but he is still on a path towards greatness.

If the Chiefs win Super Bowl 59, Mahomes will become the first QB to win four Lombardi Trophies before turning 30 years old. He will also join Tom Brady and John Elway as the only QBs to start in five or more Super Bowls.

Patrick Mahomes cares more about the legacy of the Chiefs than his own fame

Mahomes admitted that he does care about legacy ahead of Super Bowl 59. However, he is more interested in the legacy of the Chiefs themselves instead of his own personal glory.

“I care more about the legacy of our team,” Mahomes said. “You know, we've put in so much work and worked so hard that I want to be remembered for the team that we are and the team that we built here in Kansas City. I never really think about my legacy; I think about all the guys that I've played with and how they've kind of left their imprint on this team and I want us to be remembered for that.”

The Chiefs are viewed as “villains” around the NFL because of their recent dominance. Mahomes does not embrace that mentality and simply wants teh best for his team.

“I don't even think it's embracing being in the villains,” Mahomes continued. “We embrace who we are, and we believe we play the game the right way. We believe that we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game and then we win football games. If winning football games makes you a villain, we're gonna keep going out there and doing it.”

The legacy of both Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will grow even larger if they can win Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.