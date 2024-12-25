The Kansas City Chiefs secured the AFC's No. 1 seed with a commanding 29-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 on Christmas Day, improving their record to 15-1. The win guarantees the Chiefs a first-round bye in the playoffs as they pursue a historic three-peat with their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance and their fourth Super Bowl in six seasons.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered a standout performance, throwing for 320 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He completed 76.3% of his passes and recorded a season-high quarterback rating of 127.1. This game added to an impressive season in which Mahomes has totaled 3,608 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, along with 295 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Mahomes reflected on the victory and, additionally, shared a heartwarming moment involving his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who is expecting the couple's third child.

“I told my wife I was gonna get her the number 1 seed so we can go have that baby,” Mahomes said.

The couple, who already have two children, Sterling and Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, are preparing to welcome their third child soon.

Chiefs clinch AFC No.1 seed after Week 17 win vs. Steelers on Christmas Day

With the No. 1 seed clinched, the Chiefs have secured a valuable bye week, allowing them additional time to prepare for the divisional round. Their final regular-season matchup is a Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos, a team they defeated in Week 10 after a critical blocked field goal secured the win.

Kansas City’s dominant win in Week 17 highlighted their balance on both offense and defense. The Chiefs’ defense held the Steelers to just 10 points, complementing Mahomes' exceptional offensive output.

Furthermore, as they aim to cement their dynasty with a third straight championship, the Chiefs head into the postseason as strong contenders, prepared to capitalize on the advantages of their No. 1 seed and their wealth of playoff experience.