The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in a Week 16 Saturday matinee this week. At 13-1, they have the inside track at the AFC's one seed and the first-round bye. On the other side, the Texans have clinched the AFC South but could play spoiler while helping their own playoff seeding. Ahead of the big matchup, here are our Week 16 Kansas City Chiefs bold predictions.

While the Chiefs won again last week in Cleveland, they left town holding their breath. Patrick Mahomes left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury but has been named the starter for this game. That is huge news for Kansas City, who could use that first-round bye. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was cut, Hollywood Brown is back at practice and could play for the first time this season, and Harrison Butker is back at kicker.

The Chiefs can clinch their 14th victory, tying the most in franchise history, with a win. Will they do it? Let's check out the Week 16 Kansas City Chiefs bold predictions.

Patrick Mahomes throws for 250 yards with no interceptions

This has been far from the best Patrick Mahomes season but he has time to turn it around. They need to keep winning if they want to take the one-seed from the Bills and beating the Texans is a great first step. Against an ascending secondary, Mahomes will have success throwing the ball for the first time in a while. Expect 250 yards and no interceptions for the Chiefs' quarterback.

The Texans beat the Dolphins last week because of their great secondary. Derek Stingley Jr snagged two interceptions and the defense forced two more turnovers in the victory. Their offense has been scuffling recently and they need the defense to step up. But Patrick Mahomes is hard to contain, even in a slow season. With Aziz Al-Shair still suspended, they will struggle in this game.

The Chiefs will not win another Super Bowl unless their offense takes a significant step forward. Mahomes and Matt Nagy will make sure that the first step is on Saturday.

Isiah Pacheco outgains Joe Mixon

The Chiefs cut former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Hellaire because Isiah Pacheco is back. The LSU running back was a complete bust and never became the difference-maker they needed him to be. Pacheco has been just that since joining the Chiefs and will show why on Saturday. He will outgain Joe Mixon in this game, setting the tone for the Chiefs offense.

The Kansas City offensive line has been beaten up by injuries this season. While that has been true for much of the Mahomes era, this has been a particularly rough year for the line. Pacheco needs to put defenses on their heels for the Chiefs to have success this winter. That should start on Saturday.

The Chiefs beat the Texans

The Chiefs will take down the Texas at Arrowhead on Saturday. Combining their star-studded defense with the black voodoo magic they have exhibited this season, it is an easy pick. The Texans have struggled overall and are in the playoffs largely because of their brutal division. This is a game the Chiefs should win and they will, even if it takes another one-possession miracle.

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites and -180 on the money line according to FanDuel. The over/under is 41.5.