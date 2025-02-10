After the NFL announced Kendrick Lamar would perform in the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, there were mixed reviews, with the rapper being a somewhat controversial figure. At the time he got announced, it was fresh off his back-and-forth with rapper Drake, which inspired the release of “Not Like Us” and “Euphoria,” among other diss tracks aimed at the Canadian artist.

During the halftime performance, Kendrick was censored from swearing, given the fact that kids were likely watching at home. No need for kids to hear all that, right?

Well, in part of the performance, Kendrick Lamar let go a little bit, putting a bit of a spark back into the “beef” between him and Drake.

Even Barstool Big Cat chimed in on social media.

“Do you think Drake is watching,” Big Cat questioned.

And while people in their late teens and 20s might've enjoyed the performance, it got a bit of a mixed bag of reviews across the board.

It's tough to get a Super Bowl halftime performance that pleases everybody, but this year seemed like a 50-50 split of fans who loved it versus those who didn't.

The people who liked it, however, weren't as loud as the ones who didn't.

Here are some of the positive reviews to Kendrick's halftime performance:

However, here are the majority of the not-so-positive reactions to Kendrick's halftime performance:

And with most of the people liking this halftime performance because of the Kendrick-Drake beef, there were certainly fans who tuned in just for that, as apparent when scrolling on social media.

But, at the end of the day, halftime performances are a tough act to nail, and that was proven once again in Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Millions and millions and millions of people watch, and with social media, everyone has a chance to share their opinions.

And social media gives the ability for all of those people with opinions to debate back and forth with each other, making for a decisive platform to be on during any halftime performance.

Well, except for the Creed's halftime performance on Thanksgiving between the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos in 2001. That will always be the best halftime performance.