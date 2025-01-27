The Super Bowl LIX matchups are set. The Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, as the latter team is looking to become the first NFL team to three-peat in the Super Bowl. It is a much-anticipated matchup for the biggest sporting event in America, especially considering it is a rematch from the championship game only two years ago. Year in and year out, the Super Bowl ranks as the most-watched televised event in the nation. This isn't only because of football fans, though. Everyone loves tuning into the Super Bowl halftime show, and that includes both sports fanatics and those who simply like an entertaining performance. This year, Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the halftime show, and in this article, we will detail everything that we know about the performance so far.

When and where is Super Bowl LIX?

Hosting the Super Bowl is a massive deal, and this year, the big game will be in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Caesars Superdome. We are only a few weeks removed from the Sugar Bowl being at that venue. Super Bowl LIX is on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET. That means that the halftime show will take place approximately an hour and a half after kickoff.

The halftime show is presented by Apple Music, and tons of fans will get to see it in person. Caesars Superdome has a capacity of over 73,000. New Orleans is known for its ability to throw a party, so the halftime show will certainly be a doozy.

Who is performing at halftime?

Kendrick Lamar, one of the most popular rappers in the world, is the performer who has been honored with the opportunity to display his skills during the Super Bowl halftime show. Lamar's popularity was arguably at an all-time high during 2024. Not only was his latest Album, “GNX,” widely popular, but he gained tons of notoriety for his rap beef with Drake.

“Not Like Us,” “Humble,” and “DNA” are some of the songs the singer from Compton, California is most known for. Lamar has risen to stardom because of his lyrical genius and the complexities of his music. He also tends to tackle social issues in his music, which has catapulted his status in pop culture.

While this is Lamar's first time headlining the Super Bowl by himself, fans can be assured he won't be too nervous during his performance, as he was a co-headliner during Super Bowl LVI alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Mary J. Blige. That halftime show won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Some fans were upset that Lil Wayne wasn't chosen as the halftime show performer. The legendary rapper is from New Orleans, and he represents his city well, so many thought he was the logical choice. Perhaps Wayne will appear as a guest singer for Lamar's performance, though.

However, we do know SZA will be joining Lamar on stage. Lamar and SZA have frequently collaborated in the past, and they are joining forces on the Grand National Tour starting in April. “All of the Stars” and “Doves in the Wind” are two classic songs the two made together.

It is unclear if any more guests will join the two. It is common for multiple guests to perform at halftime, evidenced by when Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, will.i.am, and Ludacris all joined Usher at last year's halftime show. We also don't know which songs will appear on Lamar's setlist, although he has a deep discography to choose from.

Lamar won't be the only one putting on a musical masterpiece at the Super Bowl. Before kickoff, Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem. Batiste won the Album of the Year award at the Grammys for “We Are” as recently as 2022. Additionally, Lauren Daigle will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Ledisi will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”