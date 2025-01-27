Eagle-eyed fans have caught tight end Travis Kelce liking a post that includes his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, following the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills.

After the game, the Chiefs posted a compilation of players with their significant others. The caption read, “Who we do it for,” and features Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Jones, and more with their partners and families.

The second slide was a picture of Kelce and Swift following the game. As confetti falls, Swift is looking up at Kelce with adoration across her face. Several users in the comments pointed this out as well.

Among the many who “liked” the Instagram post was Kelce. However, some fans were not happy with Swift's inclusion. One fan commented, “Taylor Swift has ruined football.”

Of course, the Chiefs were going to use Kelce and Swift in their post. They are the most famous couple on the team, and Swift is one of the biggest stars in the world.

The Chiefs now set their sights on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. It is a rematch of the Super Bowl LVII from 2023, the start of the Chiefs' quest for a three-peat.

The Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship game

In the AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes had another stellar game. He beat Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the fourth straight time in the playoffs. However, Allen has a 4-1 record against Mahomes in the regular season.

Allen has lost two AFC Championship games against Mahomes. His other two losses against the Chiefs in the playoffs came in the Divisional round in 2022 and 2024.

Kelce did not have as big of a game as he did against the Houston Texans. However, he did still have two catches for 19 yards, including a crucial first down reception.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Kelce and Swift began their relationship in September 2023. It all started when Kelce mentioned Swift on his New Heights podcast. He was hoping to meet her after an Eras Tour show. However, she did not greet her VIP guests.

Somehow, the public call-out worked. Swift then appeared at the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears during the 2023 NFL season. This was the first of 13 games that she would attend throughout the season.

She has not attended as many games throughout the 2024 NFL season. However, she has been at the games that matter most. She was at the Chiefs' Divisional Round game against the Texans, and she returned to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game.

Now, she will likely attend Super Bowl LIX along with some of the other people in the Chiefs' post. She could witness history if the Chiefs pull off their third straight Super Bowl victory.

Kelce has also supported Swift in her endeavors. He attended several Eras Tour concerts during the offseason, becoming a fixture of the European leg of the tour.

He even joined her on stage during her June 23, 2024, concert at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Kelce performed as a background dancer while she sang “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”