The Las Vegas Raiders signed a former first-round pick coming out of training camp, hoping for a reunion. After a sluggish run with the Buffalo Bills last season, Amari Cooper linked up with the Raiders, looking for a comeback in 2025. But before Week 1 begins, Cooper has decided to retire, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Comeback no more: #Raiders WR Amari Cooper has informed the team that he no longer has the desire to play and intends to retire, per The Insiders. Cooper had signed at the end of camp in a hopeful reunion with the team that drafted. Now, he’s headed home from Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/jEZHPHBPBq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Comeback no more: Raiders WR Amari Cooper has informed the team that he no longer has the desire to play and intends to retire, per The Insiders. Cooper had signed at the end of camp in a hopeful reunion with the team that drafted [him]. Now, he’s headed home from Las Vegas,” Rapoport reported.

Cooper was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Bills at the NFL trade deadline last year. While with Buffalo, he reeled in 20 balls in eight games for 297 yards and two touchdowns. In the three playoff games last January, he caught just six passes. His highlight in Buffalo was when he flipped the ball back to Josh Allen for a touchdown on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

Cooper was not on an NFL roster for the preseason, but signed with the Raiders shortly after. After a brief attempt to make Pete Carroll's squad, he has decided to retire. Cooper could have finished out where it all started, as he was drafted fourth overall and played for 3.5 years.

Cooper's prime was on the Dallas Cowboys, where he was from the 2018 trade deadline to the end of 2021. He caught 27 touchdowns in 56 games in Dallas, making the 2019 Pro Bowl. Cooper eclipsed 1,000 yards seven times in his 10-year career, with his final season seeing his lowest yard total of just 547.

