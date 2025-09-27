The Las Vegas Raiders left FedEx Field last week with more than just a 41-24 loss to the Washington Commanders. Rookie RB Ashton Jeanty’s stat line sparked concern, as he was repeatedly hit behind the line of scrimmage.

According to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, Jeanty was contacted at or before the line on 11 of his 17 carries. Through three games, that number jumps to 57% of his rushing attempts.

For a sixth-overall pick expected to ignite the ground game, those figures highlight a bigger problem: Las Vegas’s offensive line ranks dead last in run-block win rate. Unless changes come quickly, Jeanty’s rookie season risks being defined more by survival than by breakout performances.

Meanwhile, depth issues are surfacing elsewhere. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders have elevated tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Carter Runyon from the practice squad.

The move comes as starter Michael Mayer nurses an injury, leaving Las Vegas shorthanded at a position already vital to Chip Kelly’s scheme.

Okwuegbunam, a veteran with size and red-zone ability, offers insurance, while Runyon brings versatility as both a blocker and pass-catcher. Together, they represent necessary reinforcements as the Raiders prepare to face the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

Despite last week’s lopsided score, the Raiders did show late fight, outscoring Washington 14-7 in the fourth quarter. Sustaining that energy is the challenge, particularly with Jeanty fighting uphill battles on nearly every carry.

Article Continues Below

Kelly’s offense thrives on balance, but without consistent run blocking, even creative play-calling struggles to mask deficiencies.

Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew suggested that rookie tight end Brock Bowers’ role is indirectly affecting Jeanty’s production.

With no clear No. 1 receiver stretching the field, defenses can crowd the box. “When your tight end is your number one, there is no one to push guys outside.

”Everyone is trying to stop the run,” Jones-Drew said on the 89 Podcast. He praised WR Trey Tucker’s three-touchdown outing as a possible step toward loosening coverage, but the bigger question remains: can the Raiders diversify their offense enough to help Jeanty thrive?

Statistically, Jeanty has managed 144 rushing yards, but 145 of those are after contact, a telling sign that he’s creating every inch on his own. Without more help up front or on the perimeter, both he and Bowers risk underperforming.

For now, the Raiders hope that adding bodies at tight end and finding ways to open space can keep their offense afloat.