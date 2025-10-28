The Los Angeles Chargers are back at practice and ready to take on the Tennessee Titans after a big 37-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday night.

The Chargers looked very good on both sides of the ball. In fact, the Bolts managed to allow only 10 points to the Vikings with star safety Derwin James sidelined for all but the first defensive possession. Offensively, All-Pro tackle Joe Alt returned to action after missing time with an ankle injury. Justin Herbert had his top protector back, and the game plan seemed to run much smoother than it had the last few weeks.

Joe Alt is a big part of the Chargers ‘ offense. With Rashawn Slater out for the season, Alt had to move from RT to LT. Herbert was pressured way too often when Alt was out, and the numbers are really eye-opening.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to praise Alt, and even his children love him.

“Presence in the training environment, presence in the meeting room… especially in the game. Even my kids go, ‘boy, dad, Joe Alt really made a big difference.' It's that obvious how good of a player he is. It was great to have him back.”

Not only does Herbert feel much better having Alt back protecting him, but it is not just the passing game where Alt was needed. The run game was a non-factor in all the games he missed besides the Miami Dolphins contest in Week 6. Against the Vikings, the Chargers ran toward Alt many times, and the gains were enormous. LA finished with 207 rush yards, which is a season high for them.

The Chargers take on a Titans team this week that is seriously struggling. It's expected that the Chargers will win big, but it's a game on the road, and the team is still dealing with many injuries. Derwin James and Mekhi Becton are expected to return to practice on Tuesday, according to Harbaugh.