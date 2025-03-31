The Los Angeles Rams are entering April ready to add new pieces for their second Super Bowl run in five seasons. This time through the 2025 NFL Draft.

General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay now hold this first: Los Angeles will have a first round selection for the second year in a row. The Rams will aim to secure another impactful day one pick in the same breath as Jared Verse. Jaxon Dart is already linked as a Rams possibility out of Ole Miss. Shedeur Sanders even is a potential Rams QB, per one mock draft.

We're pulling something different here, though, in playing the role of Snead. We've turned to the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator to compile every pick the Rams make through all seven rounds.

Who heads to the “Rams House” through this simulation? Long story short, Dart and Sanders don't arrive. Matthew Stafford gains new intriguing weapons. Plus three past local stars come home.

Round 1, Pick 26: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

The Rams still need a downfield weapon. Even after securing Davante Adams to a massive deal and pairing him with Puka Nacua.

Tight end is a massive need. Tyler Higbee isn't getting any younger and Colby Parkinson was a disappointment on the receiving end. Loveland plays more like an oversized wide receiver with his explosive route running and separation.

The Rams lure in a prospect compared to Detroit Lions star Sam LaPorta. With NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein making that stirring comparison.

Round 2, Pick 90: LB Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

The Philadelphia Eagles gashed the Rams up the middle with Saquon Barkley in the divisional round. Hence why inside linebacker rises as the next massive need in L.A.

Paul mostly played weakside linebacker and through a 4-2-5 scheme in Oxford. But he's got the frame (6-foot-1, 222-pounds) to slide inside. He's strong with his hands in disengaging blockers, then turning to his eyes to locate and destroy.

Rams need an Ernest Jones-type at ILB. The Southeastern Conference star looks like an ideal fit.

Round 3, Pick 101: WR Tory Horton, Colorado State

Here's our first surprise from the Rams. Los Angeles picks a WR to close out day two, and uses one of its compensatory picks to add another weapon for Stafford.

Horton is even coming off knee surgery, which helped lower his stock. However, he established himself as a 1,000-yard threat at both Nevada and Colorado State. McVay will likely fall in love with Horton's feet and ball-tracking ability.

Horton's a former high school baseball outfielder too — giving him the edge in chasing down balls. He also is a California native having starred in Fresno during his prep years.

Round 4, Pick 127: EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA

He's the first local Southern California star to stay home.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula gains an intriguing versatile defender here. Oladejo switched from linebacker to edge rusher in Westwood. The move handed the 6-foot-3, 259-pounder strong rush instincts and tallying 13.5 tackles for a loss in 2024.

Round 6, Pick 190: OT Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

The Rams get rejected from entering the fifth round — the round that handed them stars Nacua, Kobie Turner and Kyren Williams.

But they turn to a familiar place that's helped them with tackle play in Wisconsin. Nelson arrives as a potential successor for past Badgers star Rob Havenstein. He's a plowing run blocker in the mold of past Wisconsin trench men. Nelson will need to improve his pass blocking, though.

Round 6, Pick 195: CB Nohl Williams, California

The Steelers handed the Rams this selection as part of the Kevin Dotson 2023 trade. L.A. lures in the nation's top interception king here.

Williams improved his coverage patience and eyes during his Cal arrival. The UNLV transfer even picked off potential No. 1 pick Cam Ward in 2024. Many will grow concern over his 4.5 time in the 40. But the Rams need a proven ball hawk at CB and the Oxnard native is one of the best available.

Round 6, Pick 201: CB/S Jaylin Smith, USC

The Rams go back-to-back with So Cal natives in round six. This time plucking the Palmdale native and Trojans star Smith.

He'll add needed versatility in the defensive back room — which potentially leads Smith to handle the “star” role Jalen Ramsey once held.

Round 6, Pick 202: LB Jay Higgins, Iowa

Los Angeles fills needed ILB depth with the All-American Higgins.

He'll come with size limitations (measured at 6-feet, 220-pounds). But he's instinctive and piled lots of tackles for the Hawkeyes. He'll earn his road to the roster through special teams.