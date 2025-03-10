Puka Nacua won't just be hungry for the football in 2025 for the Los Angeles Rams. He's hungry period, following the blockbuster Davante Adams signing on Sunday.

The Rams and Adams agreed to a two-year, $46 million deal ahead of the league's legal tampering period. Los Angeles also delivered the massive move ahead of NFL free agency week. Plus pull off the massive deal after bringing back Tutu Atwell on a $10 million deal. The Adams move, again, has Nacua thinking about his appetite.

But the incoming third-year WR isn't starving for the football. Nacua is craving something else that involves Adams. The Rams star requested a “Taco Bell plug” from Adams, captured by Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire on USA Today.

Puka Nacua seems excited about the Davante Adams (and Taco Bell) news 📸 via Puka Nacua/IG pic.twitter.com/hkb5lFgGxE — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nacua wants his new teammate to feed him Taco Bell, since Adams is endorsed by the fast food chain. The Rams star is probably hoping he gets the hook up on Chalupas or perhaps cinnamon twists. Both wideouts are expected to feast on defenses moving forward, though.

Fans react to Puka Nacua, Davante Adams collaborating on Rams

The Rams are no stranger to forming dynamic receiver pairings. The “Greatest Show on Turf” teams from St. Louis aligned Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt together. The Super Bowl LVI winner featured Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham.

This Rams team now will aim to unleash the Nacua/Adams collaboration. Their new union sparked multiple fan reactions across the internet.

“$100 says Davante Adams asks Puka Nacua to swap numbers and Puka doesn’t even know what number he wears,” posted fantasy football injury analyst and physical therapy doctor Jeff Mueller.

ESPN analyst and former NFL linebacker Kirk Morrison became another who wondered if Nacua would surrender his own number to Adams.

One national insider, though, couldn't help but think about this new pairing.

“Puka Nacua and Davante Adams is a helluva WR duo,” said ESPN NFL Draft analyst Field Yates on X.

One more fan started thinking about Adams and Nacua as the NFL version of famed NBA championship duo Kawhi Leonard and Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs. Regardless, Adams is now heading to a team and city that embraces sports duos. This one comes with tacos.