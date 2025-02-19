The Los Angeles Rams last pulled in a future replacement for Cooper Kupp per the last mock draft. Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden arrived at No. 26, before the Rams went with defense and offensive line help to complete the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

That was through the PFF mock draft simulator. Now we're turning to the Pro Football Network simulator this week to determine if the Rams pull off similar moves between the 26th selection and 100.

Only this time, this sim allows trades to go down. General manager Les Snead indeed pulls one off through this mock. Does Snead get the Rams to trade up or down? And which round did this trade occur?

Time to dive into who arrives to the “Rams House” through the latest mock. Spoiler alert — Ole Miss ends up getting the most love from the Rams.

Round 1, pick 26 for Rams — Defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Snead and L.A. pulls quite the stunner here. The Rams turn away offensive line help and wide receiver to continue building the defense.

Nolen's addition comes after Braden Fiske arrived in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Fiske joined fellow Florida State teammate Jared Verse in igniting a new era of the Rams defense.

Still, Nolen is a hard guy to pass on once you turn on the film. He's a gap eraser who bolts through the opening with his twitchy first step. He then brings a powerful hand explosion to jolt blockers and shove them off to one side.

Nolen forms a scary tandem inside with Fiske here. The Rams even turn down Nolen's Rebels WR teammate Tre Harris at No. 26.

Round 3, pick 90 — Tackle Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

The Rams hold no second round selection — which means Snead didn't trade up. They maintain their 90th selection and grab an immediate need here.

Head coach Sean McVay likely will love Pierce's versatility. The 6-foot-7, 344-pounder manned left and right tackle in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Rams need both tackle spots addressed with Alaric Jackson a free agent and RT Rob Havenstein another possible departure.

Pierce will draw concerns over his past weight issues (he was once 378 pounds, per a 2021 NJ.com story). But he brings power and versatility for both tackle spots.

Round 3, pick 94 — Linebacker Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

Here's where Snead and the Rams trade up. The New York Jets manage to add one more third round selection in a multiple deal involving the Rams and Cleveland Browns. The latter team first swaps places with the Rams to drop to No. 100. But the Jets work a deal with Cleveland to grab quarterback Quinn Ewers of Texas with the 100th selection.

The Rams then end up keeping the Browns' previous 94th pick — and address linebacker help here. Chris Paul Jr. arrives to the “Rams House” to bolster a major weakness this past season.

Los Angeles struggled with inside linebacker consistency in '24. The unit got exposed badly against Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles during the divisional round. The 6-foot-1, 224-pound Paul brings the downhill physical element the Rams lacked at ILB. He looks like past Rams star and 2021 Super Bowl winner Ernest Jones.

Overall, the Rams turn to two Rebels and a Rutgers star in this draft. They turn away WR help, safety and cornerback needs. The Nolen and Paul selections, though, indicates the Rams are trekking towards establishing a defensive identity for the future. Even after so many years of operating as an offensive-minded team under McVay. The Rams earn a “B” grade with these picks.