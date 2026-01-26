Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams were knocked out of the playoffs by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. While Stafford was obviously upset by the loss, he had other things on his mind immediately after the game.

The quarterback was intent on seeking out former teammate Cooper Kupp, who now plays for the Seahawks. Once they finally embraced, Stafford sent a Kupp a clear Super Bowl message, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“Quit making me look for you so f*****g look, go win your damn Super Bowl kid, you played great. You're unbelievable.”

Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp: "Quit making me f***ing look for you so long. Go win your damn Super Bowl, kid." (🎥 @insidetheNFL)pic.twitter.com/xLJ7jQVx4H https://t.co/2zrcMvmwJ6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 26, 2026

Kupp and Stafford spent four years together playing on the Rams. Their first season together was historic, as Kupp was named the Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league in receptions (145), yardage (1,947) and touchdowns (16). The pair won a Super Bowl together in 2022. While they were sworn enemies during the NFC Championship Game, both quarterback and wide receiver till share a strong connection.

While Stafford is now out of the running, Kupp will now have a chance to earn his second Super Bowl ring. He hasn't flashed tremendously in his Seahawks debut, catching 47 passes for 593 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season. Still, no one is doubting Kupp's pass catching ability, which came up clutch for a touchdown against the Rams.

Whenever Stafford and Kupp's careers end, their time with the Rams will tell a large part of the story. Stafford wanted to recognize that after the NFC Championship Game.