Matthew Stafford owned five wins at Soldier Field prior to Sunday's NFL Playoffs game. But the number 55 now matters for the Los Angeles Rams quarterback following the overtime win over the Chicago Bears.

ESPN Insights revealed why — revealing that Stafford belongs to a class all by himself.

Matthew Stafford gets his 55th career game-winning drive in the 4th quarter or OT (including regular season) 🔥 He has 11 more than the next closest QBs since his first season in 2009 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tbX8DSLpLy — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 19, 2026

Chicago and Caleb Williams walked into snowy Soldier Field as the 2025 kings of the comeback. Williams was fresh off erasing a 21-3 deficit against the Green Bay Packers to eliminate their hated rival. The Bears' second-year QB even handed Stafford and the Rams this scare late in the fourth quarter:

OH MY, CALEB WILLIAMS LAUNCHES IT ON FOURTH DOWN 😱pic.twitter.com/J8FWTHegHh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 19, 2026

Williams, again, struck fear into the heart of the Rams by orchestrating one more drive. Kamren Curl, however, ensured Stafford would get one more chance on the field by picking off Williams in diving fashion.

Matthew Stafford shows he's still built for cold during Rams vs. Bears

Stafford attacked the Bears secondary on the second play after the Curl pick — hitting Colby Parkinson for 15 yards.

He then lasered this crucial sideline grab executed by Davante Adams:

What a dart by Matthew Stafford and a catch by Davante Adams 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/8tAfiHrdIZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 19, 2026

Stafford continued putting the Bears secondary on their heels. He found Puka Nacua on a third-and-six who turned it into a 16-yard gain and placed L.A. deep in field goal range.

The potential Most Valuable Player candidate even went deep to his tight ends Parkinson and rookie Terence Ferguson near the end zone. But both passes fell incomplete. Yet Stafford's efficiency and calmness set up the 42-yard game-winner for Harrison Mevis.

Stafford now owns his sixth career victory over his former NFC North rival inside the iconic Soldier Field. He pulled off his newest game-winning drive on a night Sean McVay hit franchise history.

More important for L.A., the warm-weather team proved they were built for the cold. Now the Rams advance to their third NFC title game appearance since the 2018 season under McVay — but second one with Stafford behind center.