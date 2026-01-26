The Los Angeles Rams proved dealing for Matthew Stafford benefitted them in the long run. L.A. played for its second Super Bowl trip since the blockbuster Dec. 2021 trade Sean McVay helped orchestrate. Yet McVay addressed Stafford's future following the 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

He shut down the question on whether the soon-to-be 38-year-old QB is returning for 2026.

“If he still wants to play, what the hell kind of question is that,” McVay said postgame. “He's totally present. I know he's playing at a pretty damn good clip.”

McVay then dropped one more prediction for Stafford's future.

“He's MVP of the league. If he's not, I've got a lot of respect for everyone else but this guy played at a level that's just different,” McVay said.

‘Season to remember' for Matthew Stafford, Rams

Stafford endured truncated seasons after his first Super Bowl title in 2021. He never finished out the 2022 season with spinal cord contusion. Stafford later dealt with right thumb and back injuries after that '22 ordeal.

But 2025 became the “season to remember” for the favorite to win Most Valuable Player. Pro Football Focus dropped his final stat lines:

Matthew Stafford had a season to remember, despite the loss 👏 pic.twitter.com/IJpoZr06Rf — PFF (@PFF) January 26, 2026

He delivered eye-grabbing moments at Lumen Field — including Stafford busting a powerful fourth-and-short run.

MATTHEW STAFFORD WILLS HIMSELF TO THE 1ST DOWN ON 4TH AND 1 😤 pic.twitter.com/eqlo7ma6od — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2026

Stafford even cut an 11-point lead twice — the first time on this lob to Davante Adams.

MATTHEW STAFFORD AND DAVANTE ADAMS RESPOND BACK WITH A TOUCHDOWN 😤 Seahawks lead the Rams 24-20 🍿 pic.twitter.com/tk44mTz7wZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2026

Then late during the third quarter — as Stafford went deep to Puka Nacua for 34 yards to slice the lead back to four.

PUKA NACUA IS NOT HUMAN 😱 Stafford finds Puka for a 34-yard DIVING touchdown reception 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Csd4nEiUSM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2026

Stafford ended completing 22-of-35 passing for 374 yards and tossed three touchdowns. He took one sack and never turned the ball over. But Seattle hands him his first NFC title game loss.