The Los Angeles Rams are eyeing a Super Bowl run after investing in Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford this offseason, but in order to solidify those championship aspirations, they know it is essential to address the trenches. Perhaps in an effort to overtake the Philadelphia Eagles, who dominated the line of scrimmage in Super Bowl 59, LA is set to add a defensive and offensive lineman, one of whom they already know quite well.

Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Rams, per Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Furthermore, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reports that the organization is on the verge of reuniting with center Coleman Shelton, who spent five years in LA and won a championship with the squad in the 2021-22 campaign.

Rams stay busy in NFL free agency

Rams general manager Les Snead is seeking to balance out the roster, which was defined by its passing attack in the first year following Aaron Donald's retirement. Ford has also played for the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills during his seven-career and posted three sacks, 24 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss and one interception for the Chargers last season. He is reliable against the pass and run and boasts an 85.1 overall grade on Pro Football Focus.

While Ford will be expected to make a sizable impact on the D-line next season, Shelton might be more of an O-line depth piece. The former Washington Huskies standout earned a 66.4 PFF grade and played 1,121 snaps for the Chicago Bears in 2024-25, but with Beaux Limmer already on the roster, it is unclear what role Shelton will carry in his second stint in LA.

Regardless, these expected free agent signings can potentially strengthen the Rams' pursuit of the NFC championship. The Eagles thrive on acquiring hidden gems who shine in big moments, and that is what Snead is trying do with these moves.