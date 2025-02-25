Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided an important update on star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Monday, saying that the talented wideout just got under the knife to repair an issue in his wrist, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that WR Tyreek Hill had surgery on his wrist to fix a ligament issue. He’ll be out most of the offseason,” wrote Rapoport in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Fins in the 2024 NFL regular season but his production was far from what many people expected of him entering the campaign. His wrist problem was among the likely reasons for his subpar production in 2024.

In that season, Hill racked up 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 81 receptions and 121 targets. While those are respectable numbers, they pale in comparison with what the eight-time Pro Bowler put up a season before. In the 2023 NFL campaign, Hill led the entire league with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 119 catches and 171 targets through 16 games.

In January, following a 32-20 Week 18 road loss at the hands of Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, a frustrated Hill seemingly voiced out his desire to get out of Miami. However, he later issued a public apology to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins for his comments.

With the struggles of Hill and the Dolphins' attack on the field, the team missed the boat to the NFL playoffs and finished second in the AFC East division with an 8-9 record. As a team, the Fins averaged just 20.3 points and 325.4 total yards per game, only 22nd and 18th overall in the league, respectively.

With Hill finally done with the surgery, the hope is that he will be back to his old form come the 2025 season. That will also depend on the health of Tagovailoa, who only played 11 games in 2024 in which Miami also started the likes of Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson while giving Tim Boyle some run as well under center.

He will spend some time recuperating from the operation but chances are he will be able to join the Dolphins in training camp several months from now.