The Miami Dolphins are in an awkward place as a franchise. Miami is trying to do everything it can to upgrade the roster around Tua Tagovailoa. Unfortunately, they have lost some of their established stars like Terron Armstead and Jevon Holland this offseason. Miami appear to be exploring options to trade away another one of their defensive stars.

The Dolphins are reportedly exploring the possibility of trading star cornerback Jalen Ramsey ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“The Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025, per me and Tom Pelissero,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday. “Miami and Ramsey, due $25.1M fully guaranteed this season, could be parting ways.”

This news about Miami exploring a Ramsey trade makes one recent ESPN NFL mock draft looks even more right.

ESPN's Mel Kiper and Field Yates released a three-round 2025 NFL mock draft on Tuesday. The mock, which seems to have been created before the Ramsey news went public, has the Dolphins selecting a CB in the first round.

Kiper and Yates paired the Dolphins with Michigan CB Will Johnson.

“Johnson is one of the 10 best players in this class, as his excellent ball skills, instincts and 6-foot-2 size all stand out,” Yates wrote. “The Dolphins have a hole opposite Jalen Ramsey, making cornerback a pressing need. And yes, Miami must also address the offensive line, but it can do so on Day two.”

Will Johnson is one of the top CB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Johnson would fill a huge position of need for the Dolphins, so it is hard to argue with this pick. That said, the CB position is one of the weaker groups in this year's draft class. Miami may have to pass up a different valuable player, like an offensive tackle, to land Johnson in the first round.

It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins approach the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24th.