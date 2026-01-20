Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will not face charges following what his representation has described as a wrongful arrest in Florida, according to a report Tuesday.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that charges will not be filed against Addison, citing confirmation from his agent, Tim Younger. Garafolo added that Addison was assisted by attorney Brian Pakett and is now preparing to pursue a civil claim related to the arrest.

“Charges will not be filed against #Vikings WR Jordan Addison, according to his agent @YoungerAssoc,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Addison was assisted by attorney Brian Pakett. Younger tells me Addison now will prepare for the filing of a civil claim arising from the alleged wrongful arrest.”

Addison, 23, was arrested last Monday in Tampa, Florida, on a trespassing charge, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, who also shared the information on X. The arrest prompted immediate scrutiny given Addison’s recent history, but the decision not to file charges appears to close the criminal portion of the matter.

In a separate statement shared publicly, Addison’s attorney addressed the incident and outlined the next steps being taken by the receiver’s legal team.

“On Jordan’s behalf, his legal team has already initiated the investigation, identified witnesses, and we are reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest,” Younger wrote in a social media post, as reported by Josh Alper of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. “He looks forward to the legal process and upon full investigation, we are confident Mr. Addison will be exonerated.”

The arrest marked the third such incident of Addison’s NFL career. He was cited for speeding in 2023 and arrested for driving under the influence in 2024. The DUI resulted in a league-imposed suspension, which Addison has already served.

Addison is entering his third NFL season after a statistically down year by his own standards in 2025. The former first-round pick finished with 42 receptions for 610 yards and three touchdowns on 79 targets across 14 games. While his overall production declined, he averaged a career-high 14.5 yards per reception. He also contributed in the running game, recording a career-high 81 rushing yards on two carries, including a touchdown.

The Vikings finished the season 9–8 and narrowly missed the playoffs. Addison remained a consistent presence in the lineup despite the team’s uneven offensive performance and rotating quarterback play throughout the year.

Minnesota has not issued a formal statement regarding the incident, but the resolution removes a potential off-field distraction as the organization looks ahead to the upcoming season. Addison remains under contract with the Minnesota Vikings and is expected to be a key component of the team’s receiving corps moving forward.

While no criminal charges will be pursued, the situation may continue to develop through the civil process, as Addison’s legal team evaluates potential claims stemming from the arrest.