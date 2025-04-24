Finally, the 2025 NFL Draft is here. No more mock drafts, visits, and rumors about what's going to go down as the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will take place Thursday night. The New England Patriots enter this year's draft in a good spot to add, holding the No. 4 overall pick and nine selections total.

As Draft Day is finally here, let's dish out three final predictions for the Patriots for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Patriots draft Will Campbell at No. 4

This isn't bold in the slightest, and when you make predictions, you want to be right. All indications at this point seem to be that Campbell will be the Patriots' selection at No. 4, even if the New York Giants surprise everyone and take a quarterback at No. 3, leaving Abdul Carter on the board when New England is on the clock.

“The Patriots are a possibility — they hosted him — but most believe they're locked in on LSU OT Will Campbell even if Carter is there,” Fox Sports' Schultz wrote on Wednesday.

“The Pats recently signed Morgan Moses, but he's best at right tackle,” Schultz continued. “They missed out on Jaylon Moore (Chiefs) and Dan Moore (Titans) in free agency and mostly focused on defense. Campbell also met with owner Robert Kraft — which was not a coincidence.”

Schultz isn't the only one reporting that Campbell will likely be the Patriots' pick, either. Mike Vrabel became so enamored with Campbell in the draft process that he's “ready to adopt” the LSU offensive tackle, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently said.

It seems that Campbell is also enamored with Vrabel, too.

“It was awesome. You know how much history there is in Foxborough,” Campbell told reporters Wednesday. “Being able to meet with the staff, meet those guys and Coach Vrabel. Coach Vrabel's my kind of guy. All ball, no BS.”

Vrabel also views Campbell as a left tackle despite the concerns of his arm length, which would make drafting him at No. 4 totally reasonable.

“I think you have to,” Vrabel told reporters in March. “I don't understand how you can watch him play in the SEC, which is the best conference in college football, against guys that are going to get drafted at that position. I don't think you have to project it. You can just actually watch and say, ‘There's his snaps at left tackle', evaluate it, and see what you think.”

The writing is on the wall. Will Campbell will be a New England Patriot before 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Patriots take another offensive lineman with their second pick

Just because the Patriots select Campbell at No. 4 doesn't mean that their offensive line is settled. Layden Robinson was less than impressive at left guard as a rookie in 2024. Cole Strange returned late in the year last season after suffering a severe knee injury, moving to center after struggling in his first two seasons. Morgan Moses, who'll be the Patriots' right tackle, is 34 and who knows how much longer he'll be playing for.

There's also a scenario where the Patriots might want to play Campbell at left guard in order to help ease him into the NFL. In that scenario, they'd still have to address left tackle in some way unless they want Vederian Lowe to be their starter at the position again.

Luckily for New England, there are a few potential enticing offensive tackle options that could slide to its early second-round pick. Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr., Ohio State's Josh Simmons and Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery have been common picks for the Patriots in the second round in mock drafts. Each of them was a standout at left tackle at their respective schools. So, there will be options for the Patriots in the second round or if they want to trade back into the first round.

Josh Conerly Jr vs Abdul Carter 👀 0 sack

0 pressures pic.twitter.com/gW4PbjG59H — Chris Olave Stan (@WhoDatContent) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

If making Maye's life easier is the ultimate goal in this draft, using the first two picks on offensive linemen would certainly make sense.

The Patriots draft a RB, but not a WR in the first three rounds

Ahead of the draft, almost everyone would agree that wide receiver is an area of need for the Patriots. They've consistently ranked toward the bottom in the league in wide receiver production over the last handful of seasons, with the issue being pertinent ever since Tom Brady's final days with the Patriots.

Despite those concerns, though, it's easy to think that the Patriots might not want to force selecting a wide receiver in this draft. They already have 10 wide receivers on the roster, with the signing of Stefon Diggs being one of the biggest splashes of the offseason. They also signed Mack Hollins to a multi-year deal, while it seems like they still want to develop last year's second-round pick, Ja'Lynn Polk, and fourth-round pick Javon Baker.

That list of wide receivers doesn't even include the team's leading receiver from last year, DeMario Douglas, who's entering just his third season in the league. In fact, the Patriots seem to be in cutting mode at wide receiver. They're reportedly shopping Kayshon Boutte in trades.

As for running back, the consensus thought among draft evaluators is that this is a deep class at the position. Considering Rhamondre Stevenson's struggles as the primary running back over the last two seasons and Antonio Gibson's usage as a role player, it'd make sense to add some fresh legs to the backfield.