The New England Patriots have already had an exciting offseason. They replaced Jerod Mayo with head coach Mike Vrabel and made several huge additions to their defense. New England is exploring the possibility of adding another talented defensive player in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is visiting the Patriots on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This will be Carter's final pre-draft visit before the 2025 NFL Draft. Carter has already visited the Titans, Browns, and Giants. He turned down visits with teams outside of the top four picks in the draft.

The Patriots hold the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are certainly within a realistic range to select Carter.

Carter is clearly confident that he will be selected within the first four picks of the draft. It is easy to under his perspective.

Many NFL draft analysts view Carter and Colorado's Travis Hunter as the two best players in this year's class. As a result, it would be a huge shock if both players are not selected within the top five picks.

Abdul Carter's foot injury a ‘non-factor' according to agent

The only real question mark for Carter as a prospect is his recent injury history.

News broke in February about Carter having a stress reaction in his right foot around the NFL Combine. Initially this was viewed as something that could hurt his draft stock.

However, Carter's agent Drew Rosenhaus is confident that it is a ‘non-factor' ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Abdul Carter’s medical recheck in Indianapolis today showed that the stress reaction in his foot is healing, there has been improvement and no surgery will be needed, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus,” Schefter posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Carter also missed his workouts at the NFL Combine because of a shoulder injury.

Carter is still expected to be drafted within the first few picks of the draft.

“It should be a non-factor with the teams at this point,” Rosenhaus concluded.

It will be fascinating to see where Abdul Carter finally lands when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24th.