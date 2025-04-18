As the New England Patriots prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, as they have the No. 4 overall pick, the team is going to, no doubt, get an elite prospect. While some believe the Patriots should go offensive line to further protect quarterback Drake Maye, one draft expert believes they should take star running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State Ashton Jeanty.

There's no doubt that Jeanty is arguably a top-five player in the draft, which is the case that NFL Network Chad Reuter argues in his latest mock as to why New England should select the Boise State running back.

“In this scenario, the Patriots take the best player on the board and meet their need at offensive tackle with picks in the second and fourth rounds,” Reuter wrote. “New head coach Mike Vrabel knows the value that a premier back can bring, having watched Derrick Henry carry his previous Titans teams to the playoffs. While Jeanty's not as big as Henry, he has considerable power through contact and the burst to create explosive plays in the run game.”

Patriots picking Ashton Jeanty could set off a new era

With the Patriots looking to navigate the NFL Draft, looking to not only help their young quarterback in Maye but have an improvement over last season under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, Jeanty would be a huge pick. Reuter isn't the first to advocate for the selection, as Daniel Jeremiah said the same thing on “The Pat McAfee Show” last month via Audacy.com.

“I would say ‘best available player that can help your quarterback.’ So I would be looking on the offensive side of the ball, and Ashton Jeanty — I have him as, I think, the No. 3 player in the draft,” Jeremiah said.

“So if you’re just going pure ‘best available player,’ it’d be Jeanty,” Jeremiah continued. “And if you’re obviously looking on the offensive side of the ball, he would be the guy there from the offensive side of the ball standpoint. So I just feel like that’s gotta help. Unless you can get Abdul Carter – like somehow Abdul Carter gets there, I get it. But man, like, if you draft Travis Hunter, he’d play at receiver, he helps Drake Maye. This first pick after a defensive-heavy free agency, it just feels like, ‘Man, this has gotta be a pick that helps Drake Maye.’”

At any rate, New England will be on the lock come the fourth overall pick on April 24 when the first round commences on April 24.