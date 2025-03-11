The New England Patriots will look a lot different when the NFL returns this fall. New England has already made several big moves this offseason, including adding Mike Vrabel as head coach. Now the Patriots are expected to add an elite defensive player in the 2025 NFL Draft to pair with free agent acquisition Milton Williams.

ESPN's Field Yates paired the Patriots with Penn State superstar Abdul Carter in a mock draft following day one of free agency.

“Carter is the best pass rusher in the class and would instantly become one of the Patriots' two best defensive cornerstones along with corner Christian Gonzalez,” Yates wrote on Monday. “With his incredible first-step quickness, he'd fit nicely alongside new addition Milton Williams.”

Carter is regarded as one of the top players in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carter's stock dipped slightly following the combine due to some injury questions. Even so, he is still one of the most talented players available in this year's draft.

Yates likes the landing spot in New England so much that he believes the Patriots will forego a left tackle when selecting Carter.

“Yes, the Patriots still must address the left tackle position, and they've made a flurry of defensive moves,” Yates concluded. “But the opportunity to add Carter is too good to pass up, no matter what happens over the rest of free agency.”

Even if the Patriots do not select Carter, they project to have a much better defense under Mike Vrabel in 2025.

Patriots add handful of defensive players during the first day of NFL free agency

The Patriots have already made a slew of incredible moves to upgrade their defense.

New England stole former Eagles DT Milton Williams away from the Panthers on Monday. Williams had agreed to sign with Carolina, but changed his mind at the last moment and signed a massive contract with New England.

“Splash: The Patriots are taking the biggest defender off the market, as Eagles DT Milton Williams lands in New England, per me and Mike Garafolo. Williams gets a $26M per year in a deal done by Rick Roberts of Klutch Sports,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted on social media.

Williams landed a four-year, $104 million contract from the Patriots after his dominating performance in Super Bowl 59.

The Patriots did not stop there either. New England also handed CB Carlton Davis a three-year contract worth $60 million. He joins Christian Gonzalez as another long, physical boundary cornerback who will help out New England's front seven with sticky coverage.

Finally, the Patriots added a pair of defenders who have ties with head coach Mike Vrabel.

New England added former Titans linebacker Harold Landry on Sunday just before NFL free agency. They also gave linebacker Robert Spillane a $37 million contract on Monday.