Not everyone was happy with New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler taking a subtle shot at the New York Giants' defense.

Among those critical of his comments was former Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson II. He sent a warning to younger stars in the league. “Young players, say less, less is more!”

Robinson spent a decade in the league, making one Pro Bowl during his career. He was a second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

His second year in the league was his breakout. Robinson had 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He was the co-leader in the NFL in receiving touchdowns that year.

After two more seasons with the Jaguars, Robinson signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency. He later signed with the Los Angeles Rams before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. The following year, he signed with the New York Giants before being released. Robinson then signed with the Detroit Lions, appearing in 12 games for them.

Did Saints QB Spencer Rattler take a shot at the Giants' defense?

Article Continues Below

During a recent press conference, Rattler discussed the Giants' defense, which he will face in Week 5. He claimed they don't use as many disguises with their looks as other teams.

On the surface, Rattler seemed genuine. However, some speculated that he took a passive aggressive shot at his Week 5 opponent with the comments.

“[They have a] really good front. Probably one of the best in the league,” Rattler praised. “We've gotta have a good plan for them — a lot of speed, a lot of power.

“On the back end, they don't do as much as what we've seen from these other teams, disguise-wise, but they've got their wrinkles and everything. They run what they do well, and can cause some havoc to quarterbacks and offenses, so we've got to get the ball out on time, take our shots when they're there, and just move the chains,” he continued.

Fans will have to wait and see how Rattler does against the Giants' defense. The Giants are coming off their first win of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers. The defense held Justin Herbert to 203 passing yards and intercepted him twice.