The New York Giants are preparing for a busy summer during the 2025 NFL offseason. The Giants expect a bevy of roster changes in the near future, which will likely result in a handful of contracts being cut loose.

Following the midseason release of Daniel Jones, the Giants only have a handful of high-priced contracts on their books. With the exception of Brian Burns, Bobby Okereke, Dexter Lawrence II and Andrew Thomas, most of the team's talent is in the form of young, developing players who either remain on rookie contracts or mid-level extensions.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL offseason, the Giants are projected to have $43 million in cap space. That number would put them in the middle of the pack. Most of that flexibility is the result of Jones' contract flushing through their system. While that amount is enough room for the front office to work with in free agency, tying up a few more loose ends would make them legitimate threats to truly execute meaningful changes to the franchise.

The Giants, like any other team, have obvious cut candidates to remove from their roster in 2025. Veteran names, such as Adoree' Jackson and Devin Singletary, can hardly take a single day on the roster for granted. Neither can disenchanting draft busts, such as Evan Neal, Jalin Hyatt or Deonte Banks.

However, the Giants' current position in the league forces them to make more than a couple of minor shifts to improve their franchise. They chose to play it safe in the 2024 offseason, leading to one of the worst seasons in team history. Big changes will start internally, even if it means knowing when to cut ties with organizational mainstays and fan-favorite entities.

K Graham Gano

As one of the oldest and longest-tenured players on the team, Graham Gano has become a respected voice in the Giants' locker room. He has been with the team since 2020 and just completed his first season of the three-year extension he signed in 2023.

However, despite being a beacon of consistency for most of his career, Gano has been anything but dependable since 2023. He played just 10 games in 2024 after taking the field for just eight weeks the year prior. Over the past two seasons, he has appeared in just 18 of New York's 34 games, a disappointingly low 52 percent for a kicker.

For that reason alone, Gano has not been worth the money Schoen rewarded him with two offseasons ago. He is currently the 12th-highest-paid kicker in the league. Yet, he seems to have a permanent residence on injured reserve, forcing the Giants to constantly seek last-minute replacements. As his durability continues to decline with age, Gano will enter Week 1 of the 2025 season at 38 years old.

Even when he is on the field, Gano's production has dropped off lately. He hit a dreadful 64.7 percent of his field goal attempts in 2023. He slightly increased that number to 81.8 percent in 2024, but not enough to meet his status quo. Regardless of sample size, those hit rates are a stark contrast from the 91 percent he boasted through his first three years in East Rutherford.

As well-liked as Gano may be within the organization, the juice has simply not been worth the squeeze. Of the NFL's positions, kicker is one that never lacks competent options in free agency. The plethora of talent on the market hardly disappoints any team seeking an answer. Any one of them would provide similar production as Gano, with ideally more reliability at a significantly lower price.