When news broke that Russell Wilson was forgoing interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns to become the new face of the New York Giants, it took the NFL world by storm.

Suddenly, one of the biggest names on the open market was off the board, less than a week after Jameis Winston had signed with the team, no less, and the ramifications began to spill out across the rest of the fanbases of the NFL.

And yet, while fans debate how Wilson impacts the Giants' potential to take a quarterback at pick No. 3, New York fans got a hit of serotonin when the Super Bowl champion addressed his new supporters, letting them know that he's ready to call Metlife Stadium home this fall.

“Been here before… can't wait to do it again,” Russell Wilson wrote. “#MetLife Giants.”

Why yes, Wilson has, in fact, played at MetLife before, three times over his 13-year career, to be exact, but this fall will be a new experience because it will mark the first time the Wisconsin-educated passer did so as a home quarterback.

Now entering his 14th run around the NFL, Wilson will see if he can supercharge a Brian Daboll offense that was once considered among the league's best when Josh Allen was operating within it. He has an elite wide receiver in Malik Nabers, a retooled roster with some quality free agency additions, and the potential to draft a blue chip prospect in this year's draft, be that Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, now that quarterback is likely off the board. If Wilson can't field a legitimate contender with that collection of players, maybe he can no longer be considered a top-tier quarterback.

Will Wilson work out in New York? Will he end up signing a long-term contract with the team and finish off his career in the Big Apple, or will he instead serve as a stopgap once more, hoping that he can last long enough to earn another opportunity before a rookie takes over for him? While only time will tell, it's clear the Giants have made their decision: it will be fascinating to see if it works out.

https://Twitter.com/DangeRussWilson/status/1904718296709996970