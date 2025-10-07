The New York Giants entered the season wanting rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to ride the bench and learn. After three games, that plan went out the window. Dart won his first NFL start, giving fans around New York hope. As he prepares to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, Vic Fangio gave the Giants props for riding with the rookie.

Dart is coming off of a rough performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. However, the former Ole Miss star has flashed his talent across both of his starts. He still has a lot to work on as a pro. Despite that, even opposing coaches can see that he is on his way. Fangio is the Eagles' defensive coordinator and told NBC Sports' Dave Zangaro that he is a fan of Dart.

“I like him. Another mobile quarterback,” Zangaro said. “I think he's got that air about him to be a quarterback. I think he's confident in his abilities and in their offense. Got the gun run game to contend with. They'll run quarterback draws, quarterback designed runs. He's good. I think they got themselves a quarterback.”

While Fangio is a fan, his job this week is figuring out how to slow him down. Philadelphia and New York both enter the game looking to bounce back from rough losses in Week 5. The Eagles lost a close game against the Denver Broncos, ending their hopes at an undefeated season on a failed Hail Mary attempt. Despite the loss, Philadelphia is still one of the league's top teams.

Dart and Giants running back Cam Skattebo have taken over New York's fanbase. Both rookies have supporters excited to see what the future holds for their team. However, Hurts and the Eagles are still the top team in the NFC East. Despite that Dart has a chance to show Philadelphia what they will have to deal with for the next few years on Thursday night.