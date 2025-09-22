Sep 22, 2025 at 12:09 AM ET

The New York Giants handed the Kansas City Chiefs plenty of scare, but ultimately fell 22-9. Russell Wilson was handed an opportunity to dethrone the reigning AFC champions, plus catapult his name back into NFL praise.

Except Wilson left fans losing their minds over one dreadful red zone possession.

The past Super Bowl-winning QB never fed the ball to his top wide receiver during the fourth quarter. Here were the sequence of plays, featuring three overthrown footballs.

Unreal sequence of red zone quarterbacking by Russell Wilson. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/JUlZcZKeDk — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) September 22, 2025

Wilson and the Giants sparked some vocal critics. Including a past Vince Lombardi Trophy holder for the franchise and a past Giants rival.

Critics rip Russell Wilson, Giants for red zone debacle

Former Giants placekicker and Super Bowl winner Lawrence Tynes became vocal on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“A professional football team that cannot scheme up a single play to their No. 1 receiver until the 4th quarter is coaching malpractice and incompetence,” Tynes said, deflecting blame to head coach Brian Daboll.

Even a past longtime rival of the franchise offered the Giants a suggestion: Change quarterbacks. Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner dropped that advice for Daboll and New York.

“I'm sorry but the Giants cannot start Russell Wilson next week. Flashed last week versus man coverage and Dallas. Horrible tonight versus [defensive coordinator Steve] Spagnuolo and the Chiefs defense,” Joyner posted.

Next Gen Stats revealed Kansas City ran split safeties on 78.9% of Wilson's drop backs — becoming the highest rate by any team this season.

Wilson momentarily went without Malik Nabers, who briefly left after falling awkwardly. Tyrone Tracy was another notable exit. Nabers evenutally returned, but the offense still looked inept in that final sequence.

The Giants are now 0-3 overall and will face the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers for their next game. Now there's wonder if Jaxson Dart, not Wilson, will handle QB1 duties.