The NFL world is still buzzing after former Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers. Afterward, he inked a four-year, $188 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers that officially makes him the highest-paid defensive player in league history. While fans, analysts, and teammates poured in congratulations, one reaction stole the spotlight. It came from none other than New York Giants rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter.

Carter, who’s gearing up for his first NFL season after being drafted by the New York Giants, took to X shortly after the news broke. His response? Pure comedy gold.

“47 m’s lemme hold something brudda @MicahhParsons11,” Carter tweeted, referring to Parsons’ massive $47 million per year payout.

It was the perfect rookie moment; a mix of awe, humor, and maybe just a little wishful thinking. And it fits Carter’s personality to a tee. The young edge rusher out of Penn State isn’t shy about showing his admiration for Parsons, who carved out his own legendary college career with the Nittany Lions before dominating the NFL.

Of course, the Giants and Cowboys are bitter rivals. But Carter’s playful post shows just how much respect up-and-coming defenders around the league have for Parsons. After all, not only is Parsons one of the most disruptive players in football, but he also just became the blueprint for what dominance at the position looks like, both on the field and at the negotiating table.

Carter, who inherited Parsons’ No. 11 jersey at Penn State and followed a nearly identical path to the pros, credits Parsons for inspiration and guidance. For Carter, it’s a reminder of how high the bar is. The Giants drafted him to be part of their defensive future. While it’s way too early to make comparisons, the rookie clearly recognizes the standard Parsons has established. If anything, it adds a little extra fuel to an already fiery rivalry.

Parsons just gained generational wealth, but Carter may have gained the internet's attention with that tweet. And with Giants-Packers battles dating back to the pre-Super Bowl era, fans can’t wait to see these two Penn State alums face off under the bright lights. One already has $188 million locked up. The other? He’s just getting started. Who knows? Maybe the next time around, it will be Carter making the news for a contract extension, and Parsons will be the one tweeting out something hilarious.

This friendly rivalry could go a long way.