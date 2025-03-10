Heading toward the draft, the New York Giants re-signed a quarterback. Also, they added an expensive defensive free agent. Furthermore, they continued their pursuit of defense by adding a veteran tackle for $10 million to help Dexter Lawrence, according to a post on X by Mike Garfolo.

Veteran DT Roy Robertson-Harris to the #Giants. Two-year, $10 million deal, sources tell The Insiders. Released by Seattle last week, now headed to East Rutherford.

Coming off a 3-14 season, there’s plenty of roster work to be done. Robertson-Harris is an eight-year veteran who has played for the Bears, Jaguars, and Seahawks. He hasn’t posted a Pro Bowl season, but started 17 games in back-to-back seasons (2022-23). However, he made only two starts for the Seahawks last year.

He could help Lawrence, who made his third straight Pro Bowl and finished with a career-high nine sacks.

Giants grab DT Roy Robertson-Harris in meek deal

This one isn’t earth-shattering. And it won’t move the needle much. The Seahawks recently released Harris, who reportedly considered the Cardinals before landing with the Giants. He has a career total of 19 sacks, never getting more than 3.5 in a season.

The Giants appear to be committed to defensive improvements during the free-agency period. Team president John Mara said that part of the team must get better, according to giants.com.

“I didn't think our defense played very well this year at all,” Mara said. “I'm tired of watching teams go up and down the field on us.”

Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who is reportedly on the hot seat, said the team must get better in 2025, according to giants.com.

“Obviously, the three wins are not good enough,” Schoen said. “But that is what we will spend the next four months doing, between the draft and free agency, upgrading the roster the best we can. We are looking at the organization top to bottom, trying to figure out what's best moving forward throughout the entire football operation.”

Schoen said he knows he must succeed in the offseason, accepting the challenge of his position.

“First and foremost, myself,” he said. “We're not good enough. We didn't play well enough. I've got to do a better job assembling a roster with more talent so we can go out and compete at a higher level. So, I look inward, first and foremost.”

Head coach Brian Daboll, also on the hot seat, agreed with Schoen’s assessment.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Daboll said. “Obviously, 3-14 is not good enough. I make no excuses. It was not good enough. I think the guys battled and stuck together. But obviously a lot of improvements we need to make.”