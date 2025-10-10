The NY Giants wouldn't have defeated the Philadelphia Eagles if not in part due to the sustained effort of RB Cam Skattebo. Altogether, he finished the game with three touchdowns on 19 carries for a total of 98 yards.

In all, the Giants came away with a 34-17. Obviously, it was Skattebo who came out on top in the showdown against Saquon Barkley. However, to hear Skattebo tell it, it was all about the game and not an individual matchup, per SNY Giants.

“No disrespect at all, it was an Eagles vs Giants tonight. It wasn't a Skatt vs Saquon, and that's how it's going to stay”

Cam Skattebo was asked about facing Saquon Barkley tonight: "No disrespect at all, it was an Eagles vs Giants tonight. It wasn't a Skatt vs Saquon, and that's how it's going to stay" pic.twitter.com/6wQwecVxcB — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, Skattebo, for all his humility in this regard, was all boasting about the victory when he ripped his shirt off with Ryan Fitzpatrick in the post-game interview.

Meanwhile, Barkley finished the game with zero touchdowns on 12 carries for 58 yards. As of now, the Giants are 2-4 on the year and their win leads the Eagles to a record of 4-2. So far, Skattebo has 338 rushing yards on 82 carries and 5 touchdowns to his name.

After the game, both Skattebo and Barkley exchanged a friendly handshake, showcasing a mutual respect between the two.

Cam Skattebo is as humble as they come

Obviously, Skattebo has to be a Kendrick Lamar fan when it comes to remaining humble. From the time he began his first season, he has exuded complete self-awareness with something to prove.

Earlier in the year, Skattebo acknowledged that he had “proven nothing” during his own self-assessment during the Giants offseason. Additionally, his coaches have taken a liking to Skattebo for his humility and willingness to go the extra mile to prove himself.

Skattebo is in his first season with the Giants coming out of Arizona State University. In 2024, he finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Then, he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.