New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo ran wild Thursday night, scoring three touchdowns to lead the Giants to a 34-17 upset over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. The win broke a nine-game losing streak in the division and was New York’s second victory this season against a 2024 playoff team.

Skattebo, a 5-foot-10, 215-pound fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, carried the ball 19 times for 98 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He scored in the second, third, and fourth quarters, accounting for more than half of the Giants’ 172 rushing yards and helping New York outgain Philadelphia 366 yards to 339. It was the first multi-touchdown performance of his career.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart, who replaced veteran Russell Wilson after an 0-3 start, contributed 195 passing yards on 17-of-25 completions with a touchdown, along with 58 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Dart suffered a third-quarter hit from Philadelphia linebacker Patrick Johnson, briefly leaving the field for concussion evaluation before returning to continue the drive that resulted in Skattebo’s third touchdown. Dart’s total offense for the game was 253 yards.

Skattebo’s physical, hard-nosed running style has earned him praise from his teammate.

“He’s a beast,” said Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, telling Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports after the game. “He’s a f—ing beast. He energizes. He’s a fighter. I love it. He’s a dog. I love the way he plays. There’s nothing else to say.”

Skattebo powered through multiple defenders, including Eagles linebacker Zach Baun and safety Reed Blankenship, on scoring runs, turning near tackles into touchdowns. His aggressive, collision-seeking style has made him a fan favorite.

New York's defense also played an important part in the win, shutting out Philadelphia in the second half. They recorded three sacks, two by Brian Burns, now with 6.0 on the season, and forced two fourth-quarter turnovers.

Safety Dane Belton punched the ball from A.J. Dillon, recovered by cornerback Dru Phillips, while Cor’dale Flott intercepted Jalen Hurts, returning it 68 yards. Hurts finished 24-of-33 for 283 yards and a touchdown, with tight end Dallas Goedert accounting for 110 of those yards and the only touchdown. Wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith were held scoreless.

The victory was the Giants’ third win against the Eagles this decade at MetLife Stadium. They now enjoy a nine-day break before facing the Denver Broncos in Week 7.