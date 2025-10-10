The parents of New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart were emotional after the quarterback led the team to a Thursday Night Football win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prime Video's post-game broadcast brought attention to Dart's parents — his mom, Kara, and his dad, Brandon, who were at the game. The interviewer asked his mom for her reaction to the game, which got her “emotional.”

“I'm gonna get emotional,” Dart's mom said. “I think when you have a child that works as hard as he does and dreams as big as he dreams, that's what you want for him, right? You want him to reach those dreams, and that's really special. Means everything.”

His dad also weighed in on it. He detailed his son's respect and belief he has in his coaches and fellow players, which helps ignite the Giants. “Jaxson knew that they were gonna have a good chance tonight; he has unbelievable faith in his coaches and his teammates, and right when he left, he said, ‘We're gonna be good,'” his dad recalled.

Article Continues Below

It also looks like Dart threw the game ball to his dad. After Dart was done with the post-game show, he was seen embracing his mom and dad on the sideline. A few Giants fans were left in the stands, and they cheered him on as he hugged his parents.

The Thursday Night Football game between the Giants and Eagles was big for Dart, who earned his second career win. It has been over a year since the Giants last beat their division rivals, but they pulled it off behind Dart.

Dart threw for 195 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles. Additionally, he rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown. He suffered an injury scare in the second half, resulting in Russell Wilson briefly taking over. Luckily, Dart came back in and finished the game.

This was the second win of Dart's career. He got his first start in Week 4 after the Giants started 0-3 with Wilson. They beat the then-undefeated Los Angeles Chargers in a big upset.

So far, Dart has 508 passing yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions. He has another 167 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.