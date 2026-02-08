The New York Giants have already had a pretty exciting offseason. New York landed John Harbaugh as head coach, giving them the most popular candidate on the market. Now Giants fans have plenty of reason to get excited about the future of the franchise. Two important Giants players feel the exact same way.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo sat down for an interview the day before the Super Bowl.

The pair sat down with a plate full of chicken wings, decked out in Bounty paraphernalia. They were asked how excited they are to play for Harbaugh in 2026.

“Yeah I talk to Coach Harbs every day, that's just a relationship we're building,” Dart said, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “I can't wait to get the chance to go and compete for him. The culture he is going to instill in this team is going to be really exciting.”

Dart explained that Harbaugh's approach to the game matches how he and Skattebo already play.

“He plays a tough, physical brand of football and that's the way that we play,” Dart added, gesturing over to Skattebo who sat next to him downing wings. “He's won the biggest game so he has a ton of respect from everybody around the league. I think for us, just having the chance to learn from him and to grow as players is gonna be a great opportunity.”

At that point in the interview, Skattebo had yet to say anything. He gave his own answer to the question, both short and sweet.

“I love wings. I love John Harbaugh,” Skattebo concluded.

Harbaugh sounds like he will already be popular in New York's locker room. Especially with Dart, who reportedly talks to Harbaugh “every day”.

It will be exciting to see which players the Giants add throughout the offseason.

If New York adds one or two important pieces, they could be a truly frisky team during the 2026 NFL season.