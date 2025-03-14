Players tell themselves they can separate personal relationships from the business aspect of professional sports, but sometimes pride and animosity tear down those boundaries. Following 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency on a three-year, $42 million contract. He made sure it was not a clean break, however, taking a shot at his former team's Super Bowl chances. Micah Parsons clapped back, resulting in a social media war between the two pass-rushers.

The negative energy is upsetting and surprising someone who wore the star on his helmet and shared the gridiron with both men. Four-year defensive end Chauncey Golston, one of the newest members of the New York Giants, takes no joy in seeing his former teammates sling barbs at one another. He did not expect the bonds they built together on the defensive line to unravel so quickly.

“I thought it was a brotherhood over EVERYTHING,” Golston posted on X, presumably in response to the Parsons-Lawrence verbal sparring match that was taking place. This is not the type of noise the Cowboys want to be making in the offseason.

Golston came into Dallas in 2021, the same year as two-time First-Team All-Pro Micah Parsons, and spent plenty of time with both of these playmakers. This is not how the former Iowa star or Dallas fans want to remember this era of Cowboys football. In any event, he must now look ahead to the next phase of his NFL journey, which keeps him in the NFC East and brings him to the Meadowlands.

Chauncey Golston will try to help the Giants bounce back

The Giants boast a high-end pass-rusher in Brian Burns, a wild-card talent in Kayvon Thibodeaux and now add valuable depth piece in Chauncey Golston. The 27-year-old, who inked a three-year, $19.5 million deal with New York earlier this week, totaled a career-high five and a half sacks, 30 solo tackles and five tackles for loss during the 2024-25 campaign.

General manager Joe Schoen is trusting Golston to serve a key role on a defense that could be far more imposing next season. Even so, the Giants know they still have much to prove before earning the public's faith. The Cowboys are in their own adjustment period, and it is under the microscope for all to see.

Neither New York, Dallas nor Seattle made the playoffs last season and there is certainly a chance that holds true again next year, but they all just became a little more interesting. For better or worse.